USPF outplays USC in overtime

THE UNIVERSITY of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) blanked the University of San Carlos (USC) in overtime to emerge with an 80–65 win in the under-19 division of the Casino Active Cup-Cebu Youth Basketball League 2017 yesterday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue, Cebu City.

Tied at 65-all after regulation, USPF turned on the jets in the extra session to pull off the exciting victory.

In the under-16 division, the University of the Visayas (UV) creamed the USC South A, 41–26, while Don Bosco B nipped Compostela, 36–34. Sacred Heart School-Hijas downed Batang Elite, 47–29 and Don Bosco A routed One on One, 49–31.

In the lone under-13 game, One on One pulled one over the Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology (SCSIT), 43–31.

In the under-11 class, SCSIT beat USC North A, 29–18, Don Bosco bested UV, 29–23, Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion (CIC)-Mandaue edged One on One, 24–23, Ateneo de Cebu blasted USC South, 30–9 and the University of San Jose-Recoletos clobbered Monterey, 33–21.