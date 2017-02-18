Tepora, Araneta face Indon foes

The fourth edition of the rising “Who’s Next? 4 Pro-Boxing Series” promises to be an explosive one as Omega Boxing Gym’s prized stalwarts Jhack Tepora and Christian Araneta battle separate opponents from Indonesia on March 18 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Apart from Tepora and Araneta’s unbeaten slates, two regional belts will be at stake in the mammoth card promoted by Omega Pro Sports International.

Tepora will try to defend his WBO Oriental super junior featherweight title against Yon Armed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tepora is one of the country’s rising fighter owing to his perfect 19W-0L-0D-19KOs win.

Tepora, who is also the WBO Asia-Pacific Youth super bantamweight champion, has won his last three fights by knockouts.

Armed will be Tepora’s second straight foreign opponent.

Last December, Tepora had an impressive showing against his first-ever foreign opponent in Indonesian Galih Susanto at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Tepora forced Susanto to quit in the fifth round in a victory that netted him the belt that he will be putting on the line agains Armed.

Armed has 13 wins with seven losses. He has six knockout victories.

Araneta, on the other hand, will gun for his 14th straight win against Demis Manufoe.

At stake in the Araneta-Manufoe duel is the vacant WBO Asia-Pacific junior flyweight belt.

Just like Tepora, Araneta has been winning impressively as 11 of his victories came by way of knockouts.