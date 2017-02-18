PH men’s volley team coach sees promising talents in Cebu tryout

PHILIPPINE men’s national team head coach Sinfronio Acaylar sees a lot of potential in the spikers who attended the tryouts for the national team, but he hopes more will show up in the final day today at the Sacred Heart Center Sports Club Cebu.

Only 12 took part in the women’s tryouts and 17 in the men’s side at the Aznar Coliseum yesterday.

Among those who joined were players from the juniors division in University of San Carlos’ (USC) Shantal Rodriguez and Shiela Mae Kiseo and Southwestern University’s (SWU) Mary Angielou Castillo. The three were joined by collegiate players in Paula Maninang, Francess Macasero, Kaye Ardon and Jackie Lou Singson of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and Dyan Darantinao, Janelle Cabahug and Shiela Bongo of the Lady Cobras.

Those who tried out in the men’s side were SWU’s Dave Cabaron, Daniel Alon, Jewel Cabahug, John Carascal and Royet Varga; USJ-R’s Alastair Gairanod and Owen Belen; and USC’s John Kenneth Sarcena.

It is expected that the number of participants in the distaff side will increase as women’s national team head coach Francis Vicente will be present today. Vicente missed yesterday’s tryout since his team, the University of the East, played against the Far Eastern University in the UAAP volleyball tournament.

“They are all potentials. They have the heart and they have the commitment to play for our country,” Acaylar said. “But then we have to slash this after tomorrow’s (today’s) last tryout.”

The tryouts continue today at 8 a.m. for the men’s national team and 11 a.m. for the women’s national team. /Correspondent John Carlo Villaruel