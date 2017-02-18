4 injured as two vessels collide off Mactan Channel

A fastcraft collided with a barge at the Mactan Channel near the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge on Saturday evening.

Seaman 2 Joeford Dolino of the Philippine Coast Guard Cebu Station said they received the report at 10:10 p.m.

“We immediately sent a team to the area. Now, the Supercat vessel is now being towed to Pier 4 (in Cebu City),” he said.

No further details are available as of now.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, said at least four passengers of the Supercat vessel sustained minor injuries.

“Ambulances are on stand by at Pier 4. The injured passengers will be brought to the hospital for treatment once they arrive,” he said.

Tumulak said no one from the barge was injured.

The Supercat vessel came from Ormoc City and was bound for Cebu City.