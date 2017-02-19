Search for article

Tabal, Salaño reign supreme in SM2SM Run 7

SHARES:

11:25 AM February 19th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, February 19th, 2017 11:25 AM
Another win for Mary Joy Tabal during the 7th SM2SM 21K run earlier today.

Another win for Mary Joy Tabal during the 7th SM2SM 21K run earlier today.

Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal and Bulacan’s Richard Salaño dominated the SM2SM Run 7 held earlier at the grounds of SM City Cebu.

Tabal proved once again why she is the country’s top runner when she defended her 21-kilometer title for the fifth straight time by finishing the race in one hour, 25 minutes and five seconds.

Ruffa Sorongon came in at second place with a time of 1:27.47 while Nhea Ann Barcena ranked third at 1:32.08.

Salaño, for his part, survived former Milo Marathon king Rafael Poliquit by the skin of his teeth to bag the 21k men’s crown.

Salaño timed 1:13.18 while Poliquit breasted the tape at 1:13.19 in a photo finish with Mclin Sadia, who was declared third placer by race officials.

The 12k champions were Prince Joey Lee and Cindy Lorenzo who clocked in 40:34 and 48:36, respectively. The 7k’s fastest runners were Noel Tillor ( 24:02) and Cherry Andrin (29:20) while Mary Joy Loberanes (11:37) and Ariel Saballa (09:34) were the winning runners in the 3k distance.

A total of 6,600 runners participated in the event organized by SM Prime Holdings Inc.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.