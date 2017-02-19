Tabal, Salaño reign supreme in SM2SM Run 7

Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal and Bulacan’s Richard Salaño dominated the SM2SM Run 7 held earlier at the grounds of SM City Cebu.

Tabal proved once again why she is the country’s top runner when she defended her 21-kilometer title for the fifth straight time by finishing the race in one hour, 25 minutes and five seconds.

Ruffa Sorongon came in at second place with a time of 1:27.47 while Nhea Ann Barcena ranked third at 1:32.08.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salaño, for his part, survived former Milo Marathon king Rafael Poliquit by the skin of his teeth to bag the 21k men’s crown.

Salaño timed 1:13.18 while Poliquit breasted the tape at 1:13.19 in a photo finish with Mclin Sadia, who was declared third placer by race officials.

The 12k champions were Prince Joey Lee and Cindy Lorenzo who clocked in 40:34 and 48:36, respectively. The 7k’s fastest runners were Noel Tillor ( 24:02) and Cherry Andrin (29:20) while Mary Joy Loberanes (11:37) and Ariel Saballa (09:34) were the winning runners in the 3k distance.

A total of 6,600 runners participated in the event organized by SM Prime Holdings Inc.