SLC-C makes NBTC Div. 2 national finals

THE St. Louis College-Cebu (SLC-C) Cardinals booked their spot in the Division 2 national finals as they swept the SM-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Visayas Regionals with a dominant 66-36 drubbing of the Holy Spirit School of Tagbilaran yesterday at the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The writing was already on the wall as early as the first half as the Cardinals took advantage of the visiting team’s sluggish start to post a whopping 34-11 lead after the first 20 minutes of action.

From then on, St. Louis went on cruise control to bag the Visayas championship and earn a place in the Division 2 national finals which will be held during the NBTC National High School Championship on March 13 to 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Versatile big man John Abano led the Cardinals in scoring with 14 points while Matthew Paras chipped in 13.

St. Louis will be joining the other qualifier from Cebu, the seven-time Cebu champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, which will be competing in Division 1.