Alarin succumbs to same kick that downed teammate

SAME kick, same result.

Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu’s Roel “Akiyama” Rosauro knocked out XFC Butuan MMA’s Urtych “The Tank” Alarin with a devastating kick to the body in the second round of the main event of the Cebu Extreme Fight League II: No Way Out fight card on Saturday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Alarin suffered the same fate of his teammate, Lordy Rey “Punisher” Yamit, who was also knocked out by Rosauro with a kick in an octagon cage last August in Cagayan de Oro City. Incidentally, Alarin was one of the cornermen of Yamit in that match.

“I studied his style. I knew that he will take the fight to the ground that’s why I practiced a lot on my take down defense,” said Rosauro. “I also realized that I can take his punches so I engaged him in an exchange and luckily I landed a kick to his body which was exactly the kick that knocked out his teammate, Lordy Rey Yamit.”

Rosauro managed to defend Alarin’s takedowns early on. But in the second round, Alarin managed to take Rosauro down to the ground but the latter managed to escape. Both fighters went on a furious exchange after that with Rosauro landing the heavier blows. Alarin tried to stay clear only to get tagged with a kick to the body that sent him down for good with a minute left in the round.

In the co-main event, Deftac Vagabond MMA’s Arnel “Ronin X” Ylanan needed only a minute to clinch a big win over Yaw-Yan Olongapo’s Romel “Axe” Lugo via a rear naked choke. The match was stopped at the 1:24 mark of the first round.

Ivan Rodley “Maximus” Victorio of Yaw-Yan Olongapo won by unanimous decision over Mactan Combat Sports’ Niño Rio “Pitbull” Saoy. Legacy Gym Boracay’s Joemar “Rastaman” Bayang also won by unanimous decision against Jomar “Rush” Manlangit while Rufino “Noypi” Manlangit of Legacy Gym Boracay scored a Kimura lock submission against Romel Deita of Shadow Box MMA of Roxas City.

Fighting sportswriter, Lemuel “Musang” Maglinte of the Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu and Citi BJJ won with a rear naked choke submission against Bohol’s Rodel Calbog while Dumaguete City’s Frederick Lim Jr. won over Dane Caezar Dawal of Cagayan de Oro by arm bar submission. Deftac Vagabond Cebu’s Ryle Lugo also won by technical knockout against Ariane Fantilanan.

Other winners were Tonix Borres of JB Dream Fitness Gym of Cebu, Simaron MMA’s Luther Trigo and Charlo Bagaan of Durex Dragon Lapu-Lapu City.