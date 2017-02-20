Dawn fire guts 150 houses in two Cebu City barangays

At least 150 houses were burned down by a fire that broke out past midnight on Monday in Barangays Tisa and Labangon, Cebu City.

No one was hurt in the incident according to SFO3 Nick Ouano of the Cebu City Fire Department.

The fire started in Barangay Tisa and spread to the adjacent barangay in Labangon.

Barangay Tisa Captain Philip Zafra said they received reports that a couple had a confrontation, prompting the husband to throw at his wife a lighted lamp inside their residence.

Investigators are looking for the suspect, a certain Andrew Balunan, and his wife.

Damage was pegged at P1.5 million.