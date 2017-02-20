Citigym launches sports rehab program

LAST Jan. 20, Citigym launched its newest Sports Performance and Rehabilitation (SPR) program, an intigrated approach towards rehabilitation with active rehab techniques designed to challenge a person’s edge of capacity, focusing more on the individual’s medical condition and not just for the enhancement of his body parts.

Spearheaded by Citigym’s SPR Specialist Eugene Octaviano, this rehabilitation program started after he noticed that his clients who ask for fitness advices in fact have medical problems that need to be addressed seriously.

“If these people come here to ask for advice for an exercise and they happen to ask someone who doesn’t have the appropriate expertise to answer their questions, they are actually risking themselves for more problems,” Octaviano said.

SPR, being a good sports performace training, also helps best in preventing sports injuries. Individuals are bridged to functional performance in ADLs, occupation, or sports.

Assessment and consultation is scheduled every Monday to Friday at 5-7PM. Training and Rehabilitation is every Monday to Saturday, 8AM-8PM.Citigym is located at the lower ground floor of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Contact 232-6888 local 8941 for details.