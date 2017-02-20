USPF and GEN TEFL Thailand ink MOU

UNIVERSITY of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and Global Educators Network Teachers of English as a Foreign Language (GEN TEFL) Thailand signed the memorandum of understanding on Feb. 3 at the Board Room of USPF Lahug campus.

University president Dr. Alicia P. Cabatingan and GEN TEFL founder and president Mr. Andy N. Cubalit sealed the partnership that is grounded on the two organizations “to work together on issues regarding the development and enhancement of English education.” The understanding also emphasized the importance of furthering research and promoting a cooperative spirit between the two organizations.

Standing witness to the MOU signing were chief information officer Mr. Lester B. Gastala, SEED manager Dr. Helmer B. Montejo, director for alumni and external relations Dr. Kathleen B. Solon-Villaneza.

ADVERTISEMENT

USPF and GEN TEFL, both known as non-profit organizations, mutually understood the following: provision for professional development opportunities, promotion of events, exchange of conference presenters, partner organization acknowledgment in conferences, and continuous interaction and exploration of new methods. /PR