Johndorf introduces new village in Carcar

FAST-expanding developer Johndorf Ventures Corp. (JVC) has introduced another major development that will open 655 new homes for economic to middle-class families in the suburbs of Carcar City.

Tierra Nava (New Land) is the first of six subdivisions JVC is set to launch this year in Cebu and in three major cities in Mindanao.

Part of a P500 million investment for Cebu by JVC on its 30th year, Tierra Nava sits on a 5-hectare land in the high plains of Dapdap, Poblacion III in the component city, 42 kilometers south of Cebu City.

“We are bringing our expertise in quality affordable living to the Heritage City of Cebu, the first in Johndorf’s plans to expand to other territories in Cebu this year,” said Michele Chiu – Bacungan, JVC sales and marketing manager.

“They now have the option to live in affordable 2-storey Asian-themed townhouses away from the hassles and bustles of city life but in the tranquility of countryside living,” she quipped.

A growing city, Carcar already hosts major traders like Super Metro and Gaisano Price Club as well as banks and service providers that local residents can go for their household and individual needs.

Tierra Nava residents may opt to send their children to nearby Mother Mary’s Children School, Carcar Academy and St. Catherine’s College, as well us now well-equipped public schools.

Young families, emerging professionals and overseas Filipino workers will find Tierra Nava attractive with each home priced at an average of P950,000 only that can be easily covered by Home Mutual Development Fund (HDMF), or Pag-IBIG.

The company’s partner financing institutions have committed to continually support the project by providing would-be homeowners affordable and reasonable housing loans, she added.

Residents will enjoy Johndorf’s trademark amenities as a functional clubhouse, a standard basketball court, and open spaces for playing and gathering.

Bacungan said JVC plans to complete Tierra Nava by mid-2019. “We should be turning over homes in the first tranche by last quarter of 2018, she added.

One may contact an accredited broker or visit the Johndorf office at the 14th floor of Ayala Life – FGU Center across Ayala Center Cebu for inquiries, or find needed information on Facebook or at http://www.johndorfventures.com.ph. /PR