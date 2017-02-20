Search for article

CellarDoor by Tipsy Chef’s unlimited dinner buffet

01:50 PM February 20th, 2017

By: Tricia Rodrigo, February 20th, 2017 01:50 PM

[CDN Photos | Tonee Despojo]

A chilled bottle of your choice of wine and a buffet spread of your favorite comfort food. Does that sound like a perfect set-up for relaxation and unwinding after a long day?

CellarDoor by Tipsy Chef gives you that much deserved getaway from the hustle and bustle of your day with “Tipsy Chef’s Dinner Buffet.”

For the whole month of February from 5 Pm to 9 PM, enjoy unlimited pasta, buffalo wings, sauteed shrimps, mini burgers, pizza, and pork BBQ ribs at just P399. As an added treat this month, CellarDoor gives diners P50 off from their total bill.

CellarDoor’s Pizza

 

February will be an exciting month at CellarDoor with lots of freebies in store. For the whole month of February, every purchase of a bottle of wine comes with a free mini cold cut sampler. From Feb. 12-14, avail of “Tipsy Chef’s Dinner Buffet” and get a free glass of wine to complement your meal.

 

CellarDoor’s wine collection

 

DJs will be filling the cellar with beats every weekend, enjoy acoustic sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Buy 1 Take 1 Margaritas on Wednesdays, and Gentlemen’s Night on Fridays.

CellarDoor by Tipsy Chef is open from 3PM – 3AM and is located at City Times Square, Mantawi Ave., Mandaue City.

 

