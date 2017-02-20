CellarDoor by Tipsy Chef’s unlimited dinner buffet

CellarDoor by Tipsy Chef gives you that much deserved getaway from the hustle and bustle of your day with “Tipsy Chef’s Dinner Buffet.”

For the whole month of February from 5 Pm to 9 PM, enjoy unlimited pasta, buffalo wings, sauteed shrimps, mini burgers, pizza, and pork BBQ ribs at just P399. As an added treat this month, CellarDoor gives diners P50 off from their total bill.

February will be an exciting month at CellarDoor with lots of freebies in store. For the whole month of February, every purchase of a bottle of wine comes with a free mini cold cut sampler. From Feb. 12-14, avail of “Tipsy Chef’s Dinner Buffet” and get a free glass of wine to complement your meal.

DJs will be filling the cellar with beats every weekend, enjoy acoustic sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Buy 1 Take 1 Margaritas on Wednesdays, and Gentlemen’s Night on Fridays.

CellarDoor by Tipsy Chef is open from 3PM – 3AM and is located at City Times Square, Mantawi Ave., Mandaue City.