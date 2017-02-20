Robinsons Galleria Cebu: your new favorite hangout

WHETHER it’s a group hang or a quick cool down after a shopping spree with the BFF, downtime spent at Robinsons Galleria Cebu will definitely be perkier thanks to these pick-me-uppers:

Bo’s Coffee

Homegrown Bo’s Coffee is the Cebuanos’ answer to international coffee chains, with drinks that put homegrown coffee beans at the spotlight. Take a coffee trip around the Philippines with every cup of local brew, perfectly paired with their cookies, cakes, and meals.

Starbucks

There’s always a Starbucks drink for any mood: if it’s an overdue catch-up with a dear friend, go for a sweet Frappucino. For a quick coffee break, a simple anything-over-ice will do. The big guns, like Americanos and straight black, are reserved for those make-it-or-break-it study sessions.

Pancake House

Where to go when you’re feeling a breakfast mood after breakfast hours? Pancake House offers no judgment with its good comfort food. Whether it’s the pancakes or the tacos you fancy, whatever you’re having will leave you satisfied and ready to seize the day.

The Chocolate Chamber

Give into your sweet tooth with a trip to Chocolate Chamber. Their trademark tsokolate is rich and authentic, and goes well whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory. To match the chocolate, their cakes and pastries are a must. With numerous flavors and dishes to offer, plus a high tea ambiance to boot, merienda here will have you and the girlfriends sipping your cups with pinkies up.

Since the get-together is only as good as the food you’re getting together, barkadas don’t need to worry about running out of options. More places are getting ready to serve meals and drinks for you to enjoy—the local favorite Gibbs Hot Wings is just one of them. Lots of cafes and restaurants will be serving you soon at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, so keep an eye out and your appetites ready! /PR