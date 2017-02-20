Jollibee Jones gets fresh new look

JOLLIBEE Jones debuted its fresh new modern look last Jan. 14 to complement that much-loved Langhap Sarap experience.

With its new concept, the branch now has new equipment and furniture and can now accommodate up to 170 diners.

Jollibee Jones is open 24 hours for dine-in and take-out. Currently, Jollibee has 64 stores in Cebu and is opening more this year.