Jollibee Jones gets fresh new look

The Jollibee Visayas leadership team headed by Operations Director Hai Isiderio (third from left) during the re-opening of the newly-renovated Jollibee Jones. Together with Isiderio are (L-R) Area Manager Lotis Villanueva, Finance Manager Rico Evasco and Area Manager Nonna Abad.
JOLLIBEE Jones debuted its fresh new modern look last Jan. 14 to complement that much-loved Langhap Sarap experience.
With its new concept, the branch now has new equipment and furniture and can now accommodate up to 170 diners.
Jollibee Jones is open 24 hours for dine-in and take-out. Currently, Jollibee has 64 stores in Cebu and is opening more this year.
