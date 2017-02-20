Search for article

Sweet Valentine’s Date at Waterfront Mactan

SHARES:

02:07 PM February 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Cheche Lara, February 20th, 2017 02:07 PM

m021717 Waterfront Mactan

IT was a meal well spent for families and couples that celebrated their romantic Valentine’s lunch and dinner at Waterfront Mactan’s Uno.

For only P915 nett/person, guests were able to enjoy a sumptuous lunch and dinner buffet.

First 100 ladies were treated more special as they received long stemmed roses.

Lovers were given a free plated heart dessert and a free glass of champagne.

Songs of love made the ambience more romantic as a live band serenaded the guests.

Make celebrations memorable at Uno. Waterfront Airport Hotel is located at 1 Airport Road, Lapu-Lapu City Cebu. For inquiries, call 340-4888.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.