Sweet Valentine’s Date at Waterfront Mactan

IT was a meal well spent for families and couples that celebrated their romantic Valentine’s lunch and dinner at Waterfront Mactan’s Uno.

For only P915 nett/person, guests were able to enjoy a sumptuous lunch and dinner buffet.

ADVERTISEMENT

First 100 ladies were treated more special as they received long stemmed roses.

Lovers were given a free plated heart dessert and a free glass of champagne.

Songs of love made the ambience more romantic as a live band serenaded the guests.

Make celebrations memorable at Uno. Waterfront Airport Hotel is located at 1 Airport Road, Lapu-Lapu City Cebu. For inquiries, call 340-4888.