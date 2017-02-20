Celebrating Love at Oakridge Business Park

Last February 11 and 12, Oakridge Business Park celebrated the love month with “Moonlight Movies” for sweethearts, friends and families to enjoy.

It was the perfect moment to spend time outdoors and watch some good old movies such as Sleepless in Seattle, Somewhere in Time, Love Affair and Casablanca.

To make the moment more lovable, guests were given free popcorn to chow down while spending a laid-back night under the moonlight.

Over a hundred guests were able to enjoy a “distinctly Oakridge” experience through Moonlight Movies which showcased different facets of love – love for our family, love for friends and for our significant other; love for outdoors, old movies and moonlight.

Oakridge Business Park is home to a myriad of food and lifestyle brands, making it the ultimate lifestyle destination in the bustling metropolis. Its newest 12-storey building, Oakridge I.T. Center 2, is underway and will be completed in November 2017. Oakridge Business Park is located at 880 A.S. Fortuna Street, Banilad, Mandaue City. For leasing inquiries, please email lease@oakridge.com.ph.