RYLA set to gather youth leaders in Cebu

HAPPENING on Feb. 24-25 is the two-day Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) training at Cebu Parklane International Hotel.

RYLA, an intensive training program for young adults with proven leadership ability and commitment to community service, is set to discuss training modules which include Leadership in Volunteerism, Environment Care and Project Management. Also part of the training are topics about Leadership and Team Dynamics, Creating a Personal Vision and Mission, Creating a Personal Success, Ways to Turn Stress to Productivity, Wealth Management, Social Media Ethics and Leadership in the Corporate World.

On Feb. 24, RYLA will be holding the Big Alumni Reunion to bring back RYLA Alumni and give a refresher training for continuing development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon their graduation on Feb. 25, Rotary District 3860 will award the Outstanding RYLA who will be given a financial grant to pursue his/her outstanding project proposal. Nominees for the award include 27 students and seven professionals.

RYLA participants are youth leaders from Cebu, Bohol, Ormoc, Butuan, General Santos, and Davao.