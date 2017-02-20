Power franchises converge in 18th Cebu Franchise Expo

FRANCHISING has always been one of the safest way to invest hard-earned money. With tons of franchise opportunities available, investors need to have the necessary information to choose the perfect investment.

The Filipino International Franchise Association (FIFA) is here to make the selection easier.

Now on its 18th year, the Cebu Franchise Expo brings together more than 200 franchise opportunities from all over the Philippines in one venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happening this Mar. 3-5 at SM City Cebu Trade Hall, visit the booths of top franchises including 7-Eleven, Figaro Coffee, True Blends, Kumon, Ystilo, Aquastar, Bayad Center, Chicken Deli, Generika Drugstores, OZ Racing, Master Siomai, Bigbys and a whole lot more.

Watch out for the informative franchise and trademark seminars by Rudolf Kotik, Founder of RK Franchise Consultancy, and trademark specialist Sokrie Malaco on Mar. 4, 1:30 PM at the Trade Hall’s Seminar Room A to C.

While on Mar. 5, 1:30 PM, Dr. Alvin Matulac will conduct a product seminar for Professional Skin Care Formula with product endorsers Bobby Yan and Carlos Agassi joining the event.

For more details, contact (02) 995-0734 / 09178609329 / 09262318080 or visit www.cebufranchise.com and facebook.com/cebufranchise.