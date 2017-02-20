Rotary Club of Cebu triathlon event on June 11

The Rotary Club of Cebu will be holding a triathlon event for the first time that will benefit children with congenital heart disease.

The race will be held June 11 and is dubbed the First Rotary Corporate Triathlon.

The starting and finish line will be at the Mactan Newtown Beach Resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proceeds of this race will be given to Rotary Club of Cebu’s Gift of Life Program, which aims help children with congenital heart disease who need to undergo operation.

The race will offer a 1.6k swim, 50k bike and a 10k run distance. There will be category for corporate team challenge, relay and individual.

Registration fee is P4,000 for the individual category, P8,000 for the relay and P20,000 for the corporate team challenge.

To register one can contact race director Steve Maniquis at 09173200849.