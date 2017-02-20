SMB BACK IN FINALS

Defending champion Beermen pull off Game 7 semis victory over TNT KaTropa

Game Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7 p.m. – Barangay Ginebra vs Star

San Miguel Beer remained perfect in Game 7s under Leo Austria and both players and coach will come into a series they have never been beaten before ever since their union three seasons ago.

The Beermen took command late in the first period and cruised to a 96-83 decision of undermanned TNT KaTropa at Mall of Asia Arena on Monday night to earn a third successive trip to the PBA Philippine Cup title series and the chance to extend their reign as kings of the season’s most prestigious conference.

“We hope to continue doing it,” Austria said as he guns for a third straight All-Filipino crown starting this Friday against a yet to be determined foe, whom he feels will make their umbrella company the big winner whatever happens.

“Kahit sino sa kanila,” Austria said, referring to sister teams Star and Barangay Ginebra, which will play Game 7 of their Final Four series today also at the ultra-modern Pasay venue.

“We’re just glad because whoever wins (that series), San Miguel (the company) will still be the winner.”

Austria will also be shooting for a win that will put him in distinguished company as there have only been three coaches who have won the All-Filipino at least three times – the late great Baby Dalupan, Chot Reyes and 1989 Grand Slam champion Norman Black.

June Mar Fajardo and Arwind Santos scored 22 points each and both completed double-doubles with 19 and 13 rebounds, respectively.

TNT groped for form the entire night after Jason Castro was forced to sit out the game because of a left hamstring pull. /Musong Castillo