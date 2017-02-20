OCD-7 set to build P36M disaster-resilient buildings in 2 Cebu areas

THE construction of two P36 million disaster resilient buildings in two areas in the province of Cebu is set to start this year.

The Office of the Civil Defense Region 7 (OCD-7), which initiated the project, said the buildings, with persons with disability friendly offices, could also serve as evacuation centers and warehouses in the northern Cebu town of Medellin and another still to be determined area in Cebu.

Assistant Regional Director Ver Neil Balaba of OCD-7 said being disaster-resilient, the buildings could withstand typhoons with winds of up to 300 kilometers per hour and magnitude 8 earthquakes.

When used as evacuation centers, Balaba said that the 2,600-square-meter buildings would be able to accommodate at least 10 to 15 families, made up 5 members each.

He said the buildings would be like hitting two birds with one stone because they could be used as evacuation centers and they could also be used as offices.