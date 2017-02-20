Busy week for gov

Surigao trip on Thursday to deliver aid, Iloilo meet on Friday as new RPOC-7 chief

It will be a busy week for Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, who was officially appointed as the new chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council in Region 7 (RPOC-7).

Davide said he would fly together with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head, Baltazar Tribunalo, to Surigao City on Thursday to hand over the P1 million financial assistance from the provincial government for the earthquake-hit northeastern Mindanao City.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook the area almost two weeks ago, causing an assessed damage of P667 million and the death of six persons.

Davide said the delivery of the check would be the main agenda of their itinerary, but they would try to see and check the condition of the place if time permits.

“Huwebes puhon, akong gipaandam ang check kay ihatod namo ni Baltz (Tribunalo), kami ni Baltz magkuyog,” he said.

“If we have time (mo-check) kay we plan to fly back to Cebu. Kay the following day, I will be in Ilo-ilo to attend the Visayas Cluster meeting sa Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC),” he said.

“The Provincial Board earlier approved a resolution sponsored by Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, authorizing Davide to grant the aid.

Davide will also fly to Iloilo City on Friday.

He said he received a copy of his appointment papers last Feb. 15 and the Department of Interior and Local Government letter inviting him to the RPOC Visayas Cluster.

He said he would be required to present a briefing to Interior Secretary Ismael Sueño and other RPOC officials.

He said his briefing would cover illegal drugs, illegal gambling and the peace and order situation in the region.