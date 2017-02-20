Cebu City aid: P10M or P1M for Surigao?

THE Cebu City Council has yet to decide on how much it would give as aid to the Surigao earthquake victims.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, committee on infrastructure chairman, said yesterday that he would recommend during the Council’s regular session today to lower the P5-million-to-P10-million assistance recommended by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña earlier to P1 million to P3 million.

He said that the city should limit the aid because the city had also landslide victims in the mountain barangays that would need financial assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his committee was waiting for the list of families and individuals affected by the landslide in Barangays Adlaon, Sirao and Busay.

He said he was waiting for other documents from the Social Welfare department so that he could recommend the budget for them.