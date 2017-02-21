Guadalupe fire destroys 4 houses

Four houses were destroyed while three others were damaged when fire broke out in Nichols Heights, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Tuesday noon.

SFO2 Emiliano Daño, fire investigator from the Cebu City Fire Department, said they received the alarm at 12:01 p.m., which was declared fire out after 45 minutes.

Based on initial investigation, the fire started at the house of Mary Grace Nagua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagua, however, denied the allegations in an interview over radio dyHP.

She said she unplugged all their electrical devices and appliances when she left home at 12 noon to bring food to her children at school.

Daño said further investigation will be conducted.

It was the third fire that hit Cebu City within two days.

On Monday dawn, at least 185 houses in barangays Tisa and Labangon were destroyed by fire, affecting 259 families. In the evening of the same day, another fire hit a residential area in Barangay Cogon Pardo.