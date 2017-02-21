Yolanda-hit school in Bogo to receive 3rd building from SM

SM Foundation continues to strengthen its commitment to providing quality education with the turnover of a new school building to the Marcelo B. Fernan Polambato Elementary School in Bogo City, on Feb. 22.

The two-storey four- classroom school building is the third building donated by SM Foundation to the school. This is in partnership with the DFS Group Limited, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, with stores present in various airports worldwide.

It also serves as the 80th school building donated by the Foundation across the country to date. The school building is fully furnished with 200 student arm chairs, four teacher’s desk sets, 16 wall fans, eight blackboards, four wall clocks and four washrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bogo City was one of the most severely devastated communities when Typhoon Yolanda hit the country in November 2013.

The Foundation worked with like-minded organizations who share the same mission to improve the lives of the underprivileged members of the community. One of the beliefs of DFS is “We Demonstrate Humanity,” which means that DFS works through humanity, inspiring others to share.

“We, the faculty and staff, are very glad that you came to our lives,” stressed Brigith Jugasan, principal of the Marcelo B. Fernan Polambato Elementary School.

The new school building will be used by grades 1 and 4 students. The school is situated on a parcel of land donated by the family of the late Senator Marcelo B. Fernan.

“As the principal of this institution and on behalf of the Department of Education, it is my honor and privilege to thank DFS Group Limited, the SM Group of Companies and the Fernan family for their never-ending support to the Polambato people in giving all the school buildings that our learners will be using,” said Jugasan.

DFS Assistant General Manager DFS Group Limited, Ciaran O’ Neill, expressed their appreciation for this partnership, “We hope that we can continue to have a relationship with SM Foundation and the Marcelo B. Fernan Polambato Elementary School where we hope that this amazing new school will even bring us future employees for DFS.” /PR