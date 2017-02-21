Search for article

Philippine-based advisory firm W+ B opens Cebu office

04:09 PM February 21st, 2017

February 21st, 2017 04:09 PM
Professor Danny Wong Barrenechea, W+B Senior Family Business Coach

PHILIPPINE-based business advisory firm opens its Cebu office to serve its surging Visayas and Mindanao clients. W+B (Wong + Bernstein) Advisory Group is relentless in its passion to provide professional entrepreneurial consultancy to its clientele. This is manifested in its effort in giving the conventional approach to management consulting a new strategy in solving conflict issues among turnaround and family businesses existing.

This eight-year old company serves top quality solutions that help resolve complex problems and boost an organization’s operations. W+B is driven to execute the utmost attention in every concern, through research and analysis on the given facts posted in a particular challenge of the business directly involved in the conflict, before coming up with a conclusion. W+B’s edge is that it puts premium on rendering its customers with enterprise value.

Among its range of services is business coaching solutions, workshops and seminars, initiating turnaround strategies for businesses, executive mentoring, sales training and custom branding.

Professor Enrique Soriano

W+B’s advisory team is comprised of turnaround specialist in business, operations, finance, marketing and sales training. They are Professor Enrique Soriano, the Chair and Professor of Global Marketing of the Ateneo Graduate School of Business and Managing Director and Senior Family Business Coach at W+B Professor Danny Wong Barrenechea.

W+B Cebu office is located at the 2/F of Carlos Perez building in A.C. Cortes, Mandaue City. For inquiries and information on W+B Advisory Group and its services, one can email wbateneo1@gmail.com or contact mobile 0917-8900-63.  /Ritchel Regina Castillo

