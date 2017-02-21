Ideas worth spreading at TEDxUPCebu



SHORT and powerful talks from experts and leaders of various fields has engaged and sparked the curiosity of the audience and participants of the TEDxUPCebu held at University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Performing Arts Hall last February 4.

Five industry leaders from the fields of medicine, business, social sciences, music, and governance gave a talk about their ideas worth spreading.

A TEDx event is a local gathering where live TED-like talks and videos previously recorded at TED conferences are shared with the community. All TEDx events present multiple issues and a diversity of voices from many disciplines.

The event’s first speaker, Arianwen Rollan takes the stage as she shares her study on the anti-tumor potential found in malunggay. She was credited by the Qatar Foundation during last year’s Intel International Science and Engineering Fair as she represented Cebu City National Science High School.

To debunk the notion that social science is a “soft” science, Karl Archuleta, a faculty of social and behavioral sciences of Southwestern University, PHINMA, talked about the discrimination being thrown at the social sciences because of its inclination towards the pseudo-science.

Jude Gitamondoc, the man behind the Bisaya music campaign Vispop and Kadasig, shared culture can be preserved while keeping up with the latest music trends.

Well known and respected media personality Jude Bacalso shared some insights about traveling as a creative process and presented to the audience the diversity in the world and how to look at iwith the right perspective.

Congressman Teddy Baguilat Jr. of the Lone District of Ifugao shared his ideas on activism and the change that it can pose in the government. He also believed that activism is more than just rallying in streets.

A TEDx event is organized by volunteers from the local community, and just like TED events, it lacks any commercial, religious or political agenda. Its goal is to spark conversation, connection and community.