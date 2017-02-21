Club Marriott members experience “Dinner In The Dark”

CEBU City Marriott Hotel invited members of Club Marriott to suspend judgment and table manners for a unique, highly sensorial dining experience called Dinner in the Dark.

Taking from its successful collaboration with Eye Society Inc. last October, Cebu City Marriott Hotel found it fitting to share the experience with an exclusive appreciation event for its top Club Marriott Members.

As guests were ushered into the dimly lit ballroom, facilitators from the hotel’s Sales and Marketing Department served as their eyes and “dining instructors” as they made their way through the aromas, flavors and textures of the exquisite four-course meal blindfolded. Scientists say the sense of sight provides approximately 80% of all the information we receive and process about the world, and removal or restriction of the sense of sight will heighten all other senses- hearing, smelling, touch, and of course, taste, making the Dinner in the Dark dining experience one of a kind.

Guests were made to discover a renewed appreciation of the senses while enjoying an expertly curated 4-course dinner crafted by Thai Executive Chef Chachpol Suaisom. Dinner began with grilled pork with marinated sweet lemongrass green mango salad for appetizer, followed by a comforting cup of roasted tomato soup with thryme and cheese powder. Wine was free flowing throughout the evening much to the guests’ delight. For the main course, guests enjoyed the textures and flavors of a roasted herb crust salmon with lemon pea mash, roasted onion and saffron cream sauce. And for dessert, a chocolate orange cheesecake with tropical fruit salad provided the sweet and tangy ending!

Guests were all in awe as photos of their dinner were revealed onscreen. Providing the entertainment for the evening was Ando Ilao, a talented musician who lost his sense of sight. He is a living testimony that even without your eyesight, you can still pursue and develop your other passions.

And as a wonderful surprise for loyal Club Marriott members, Executive Chef Chachpol Suaisom took off his toque, picked up his guitar and struck a few chords with singer/musician Andro Ilao to cap a truly eye-opening affair!

Cebu Marriott wishes to thank all of its Club Marriott members for their continued loyalty to the leading hotel loyalty program in Asia Pacific.

For more information on how to become a Club Marriott member and enjoy exclusive perks and privileges plus access to exclusive quarterly appreciation events, please call Club Marriott at (032) 411-5800.