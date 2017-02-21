

THE newly renovated Blu Bar & Grill recently opened with fresh new interiors and added items on the menu, but some things have stayed the same.

For the fifth time this year, the country’s ultimate arbiter of high society, taste and glamour—Philippine Tatler—has once again awarded Blu Bar & Grill as one of the Philippines’ Best Restaurants.

Every year since 2004, Philippine Tatler has been helping its readers navigate through the country’s rich culinary scene in their guide to fine dining by releasing the book, Philippines’ Best Restaurants. This year for the fourth time, Blu has been selected as one of the best in the country not only for its breathtaking view from the penthouse but for its exemplary food and service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take your dining experience to greater heights at Blu and try its acclaimed dishes and other new items on the menu. Dine on a Friday and experience Tout Chocolat for an indulgent all chocolate three to six course dinner.

Blu Bar & Grill is located at the Penthouse of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. It serves a variety of innovative appetizers, grilled specialties, seafood, international desserts and award-winning cocktails. For inquiries and reservations, call 253-1111 or email mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. /PR