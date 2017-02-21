Compostela homeowners object to cold storage project

A HOMEOWNERS association in Compostela town, northern Cebu voiced concern over the ongoing construction of a cold storage facility near their area, saying it had resulted in floods in their subdivision.

“The developer raised the level of the land by six feet higher than what was the normal lay of the land. By doing so, they have also raised the water table and run off to the surrounding properties,” said Mike Stoddart, president of Henaville Homeowners Association.

Stoddart said the construction of the Vifel cold storage facility, which started in November last year, is replete with violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include the company’s failure to set up a notice on the project, no application for permits and no submission of plans.

Stoddart said he and 20 other homeowners asked for help from Compostela Mayor Joel Quiño in Dec. 14 last year, but nothing had been done to address their complaint.

Cebu Daily News was unable to contact Mayor Quiño for his side on the issue.

Stoddart said they elevated their complaint to the regional Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-7) which called a meeting with the company’s officials.

He said Vifel official Cirilo Congson promised to apply for an environmental compliance certificate and stop further development until they secured the required environmental permits.

Despite this, Stoddart said work on the project is ongoing.

He also said there was no notice on the Feb. 24 public hearing on the project.