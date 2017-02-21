Mandaue cops in trouble for failing to detect burglary

POLICE Regional Office (PRO-7) director Noli Taliño demanded an explanation from the operatives of the Basak Police Station in Mandaue City regarding the burglary incident that took place on Monday dawn in a pharmacy, which was only a stone’s throw away from the police precinct.

As the lead enforcer and safekeeper of peace and order, Taliño said local police units should have been keen on the security measures in their locality.

According to the initial investigation of the Basak Police Station, the burglary incident took place on Monday dawn where the still unidentified burglar amassed around P70,000 to P90,000 cash from the safe vault inside the office of the pharmacy’s manager, according to Senior Insp. James Onaco, the deputy chief of the Basak Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon clocking in for his shift at past 6 a.m., Jerome Cuyacot, the pharmacy’s security personnel, went inside the store and saw that the office was already open.

Cuyacot went in and noticed that the vault had been forced open, the alarm censors damaged and the wiring of the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) were cut and detached from its original place. However, police noticed that there were no signs of forcible entry from the back door of the pharmacy which cast doubt that the burglary might have been done by one of the staff of the pharmacy.

Mandaue City Police Office spokesperson Chief Insp. Mercy Villaro said they will conduct further investigation into the incident.