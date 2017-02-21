Quisumbing seeks to eliminate issuance of tricycle permits

MANDAUE City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing is considering to eliminate issuance of business permits to tricycle operators in the city to reduce their financial burden.

This after tricycle groups in the city aired their complaints to the mayor about the daunting task of renewing the business permit annually together with the franchise, which is renewed every three years.

“I may consider waiving the requirement for business license (and only require) the franchise instead. I recognize the fact that many tricycle operators and drivers ang naglisod g’yud (are burdened) in coping with the payments of both,” Quisumbing told reporters.

The tricycle drivers and operators in Mandaue City said they were the only ones required to secure a business permit while those jeepney and taxi drivers were not required to secure one. They also said renewing business permit and tricycle franchise would be redundant since both have almost the same purpose.

Quisumbing assured the tricycle groups that he would take act ion on the matter, which has to be coursed through to the city council for approval.

“I’ve been trying to review some of the processes here in the city hall since I became mayor, and there are really some redundancies that we hope to eliminate by the time the next business processing cycle begins,” Quisumbing said.