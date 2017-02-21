Abused Toledo girl admitted to hospital for pneumonia

THE two-year-old girl who was allegedly abused by family members in Toledo City had been admitted back to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) after she was diagnosed by doctors to be suffering from pneumonia.

Mae Tacandong, head of Toledo City’s Social Welfare and Development Office, said the girl, who was brought to the Pink Room of the VSMMC on Sunday, was transferred to the Reception and Study Center for Children (RSCC) of (DSWD-7) also last Sunday with her mother but she was admitted back to the hospital later.

Yesterday, the two siblings of the girl were also turned over to the RSCC.

Tacandong said that the three-year old and nine-month old siblings of the victim have also been neglected by the parents.

“When we assessed the children, they have no bath, they are malnourished,” she said.

The victim’s two half siblings (10 and nine years old) are under the custody of Lingap Center in Toledo City, a foundation that takes care of abandoned children.

The half brother, 10, had been suspected of hurting her. However, a neighbor posted on Facebook, claiming that the victim was hurt by her parents, which they denied.

The DSWD was still waiting for the child’s medical certificate before they could consider filing charges against the parents.