Search for former mayor widens; Moreno files review

THE Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) has tapped the police Regional Intelligence Division (RID) in a manhunt for former Aloguinsan mayor Cynthia Moreno and seven others who could no longer be located after an order for their arrest was issued by the Sandiganbayan.

“Nag-tap kami sa Intel (Regional Intelligence Division) at saka sa Provincial Public Safety Company sa pag-locate sa mga convicts,” said CPPO director Senior Supt. Eric Noble said as he urged Moreno and her other co-accused to surrender.

The Sandiganbayan had ordered arrest of Moreno, five Aloguinsan town officials and two others after they were all convicted of graft for the purchase of construction materials worth over P1 million without a public bidding in 2007.

Her whereabouts still unknown, the former Aloguinsan mayor is not going down without a fight.

According to lawyer Inocencio dela Cerna, Moreno’s spokesperson, a petition for certiorari or review has been filed before the Supreme Court after Moreno’s motion for relief from judgment, filed before the Sandiganbayan to contest the arrest order, was denied last month.

Dela Cerna said that they are still waiting for the result of the certiorari petition that was filed.

The lawyer added that he is also not aware of the former mayor’s current whereabouts.

“As to her whereabouts, I also do not know, but in the event that there will be any action or any location or any statement, we will inform you as soon as possible,” Dela Cerna said.

CPPO returned the arrest warrant to the Sandiganbayan after failing to personally serve it to the parties, but a copy was posted on the police social media account, said Noble.

Also convicted of graft along with Moreno were Municipal Budget Officer Nonela Villegas, Municipal Agricultural Officer Marilyn Flordeliza, Municipal Assessor John Lim, Municipal Engineer Orven Nengasca, Municipal Civil Registrar Pepito Manguilimotan and utility workers Gertrudes Ababon and Emilia Luz Celis.

They were sentenced to spend between six years and one month to 10 years in jail and perpetually barred from holding any government position.