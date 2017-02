Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7), arrested a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Suba, Cebu City on Tuesday night.

Rose Dakay, 41, was arrested at around 9 p.m. in her home.

Seized from her were 100 grams of shabu worth P315,00 and buy-bust money worth P15,000.

Charges for violating the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against her./USJ-R Intern Delyne Marl A. Saragena