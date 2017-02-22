Lapu offers reward for Bensi’s killers

LAPU-LAPU City Acting Mayor Marcial Ycong is proposing P100,000 reward money to those who can give information leading to the arrest of the suspects in the killing of traffic enforcer Raquel Bensi.

Bensi was shot dead by one of the two men on board a motorcycle around 7:30 p.m. last January 27 while manning traffic in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

“We just hope that this reward money can help hasten the arrest of the traffic enforcer’s killers,” Ycong said in Cebuano.

Lapu-Lapu City Acting Vice Mayor Harry Don Radaza said they were just waiting for the proposal from the office of Ycong so they can discuss the matter during the council session.

In yesterday’s session, the council passed a resolution to bestow a posthumous award to Bensi in recognition of his dedication and commitment towards work.