Coast Guard starts probe on Saturday’s collision

THE Philippine Coast Guard-Cebu station said it will start the marine casualty investigation on last Saturday evening’s collision along Mactan Channel that injured 49 persons.

PCG-Cebu Station commander Dionlett Ampil said they already finished consolidating the documents of the persons involved in the incident.

“Wala tayong sinisisi sa nangyari. Ang gagawin sa investigation is kung anong nangyari bakit bumangga yung Supercat dun sa barge (We are not pointing on who’s to blame. The investigation will just reveal as to what really happen),” Ampil said.

Ampil said their panel required both captains of the MV St. Braquiel of SuperCat Fast Ferry Corp. of 2Go Shipping and SMC Barge No. 8 of San Miguel Corp. to attend the investigation along with the crews, passengers and technical experts.

“We cannot hasten the investigation because we need to consider that it’s not a simple incident. When it comes to these cases, we should conduct investigation thoroughly,” Ampil said.