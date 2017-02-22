Another drug test for tanods, loaders

TANODS and garbage loaders of Barangays Sawang Calero, Suba and Duljo-Fatima in Cebu City underwent a surprise drug test conducted by City Hall yesterday morning.

The testing conducted by the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) and supervised by Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, who said it is mandated under a city ordinance.

“These three barangays were identified as priority because of reports that there are a lot of drug dependents and drug users in these barangays,” said Tumulak, the deputy mayor on police matters.

He said the test will be part of the ongoing evaluation being conducted by the city in relation to a memorandum issued by Mayor Tomas Osmeña suspending the city’s honorarium to barangay tanods and loaders.

The city conducted similar surprise drug tests in Barangays Poblacion Pardo and Bulacao earlier this month. Tumulak said the results of the drug tests will be submitted to the mayor for him to decide on what to do with the workers who were found positive.

Barangay officials of the three barangays that underwent tests also vowed to make sure that those proven to be using illegal drugs will not be allowed to work in the barangay anymore.

Duljo Fatima barangay chairman Elmer Abella said all of their 20 tanods, seven loaders and one driver were tested at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Sawang Calero barangay chairman Ariel Yburan said two out of their 20 tanods were unable to take the drug test since they had to work at their day jobs.

Three out of six loaders were unable to attend since they had to do rounds of garbage collection.

But Tumulak said those who were not present will still be required to undergo the test in another surprise schedule.