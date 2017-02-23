Diarrhea outbreak declared in Carnaza Island

Cebu City–The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), on Monday, declared diarrhea outbreak in Carnaza Island, Daanbantayan, 128.6 kilometers north of here.

A total of 101 diarrhea cases have been recorded in the area since first week of February, said Rennan Cimafranca, chief of the Regional Epidemiological and Surveillance Unit in Central Visayas (RESU-7).

“There are three people admitted at Daanbantayan District Hospital while 11 others were admitted to Dublin Medical and Maternity Clinic,” Cimafranca added in a phone interview.

Tests done to at least eight water samples, which were taken from wells in the island, yielded positive for presence of fecal coliform.

Diarrhea is an ingestion of contaminated food and water. Signs and symptoms include the passage of watery stools at least three times a day, excessive thirst and sunken eyeballs.

Cimafranca said that diarrhea is risky when a patient experiences dehydration.

Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot said that even before DOH’s outbreak declaration, the local government unit through its health office has already done measures to contain the outbreak.

Loot said that they have provided aqua tabs and chlorinated the water wells in the island.

He has also instructed the rural health unit to conduct monthly chlorination at the water sources.