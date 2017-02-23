Fire damages P70,000 worth of properties in Sambag I

A fire damaged three structures along Alcantara Street in Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City past 2 p.m. on Thursday.

No one was injured.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Ariel Balahadya said the fire started in one of the rooms of an apartment and spread to an adjacent security agency and a house.

“There’s a possibility that the fire was caused by a faulty electrical connection,” he said.

Damage was pegged at P70,000.

The Cebu City Fire Department received the alarm at 2:25 p.m. The blaze was placed under control at 2:41 p.m.