A food trip to the East

AS we make way for sunnier days, it’s common to want to pack your bags and explore somewhere scenic. From the iconic cherry blossoms in Japan, to the Lantern Festival in Taiwan, to the Huong Pagoda Festival in Vietnam, the season has always painted a colorful picture that anyone would want to be a part of.

Chasing the spring blooms may not be an immediate option for most of us, but luckily, Robinsons Galleria Cebu boasts of a wide array of food destinations that can serve the taste of the east to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramen Sora

With warm and well-seasoned broth, intricately-made noodles, and soft but savory meat, nothing will satiate your appetite quite like a serving of authentic-tasting ramen. For first-timers, don’t pass on the Deluxe Miso Ramen with Three Nori, which is sure to fill you up.

Azabu

A standout establishment known for its sleek and modern ambiance while maintaining the rich, authentic taste of Japan, Azabu’s impressive selection covers sushi and teppanyaki, essentially serving you Japan on a plate.





Gong Cha

Quench your thirst for travel with a cold drink that’s almost like the autumn chill. With all kinds of brews and beverages, it’s easy for one to get overwhelmed–but the Winter Melon Tea remains a no-brainer, and a consistent crowd-pleaser!

Phat Pho

Opening soon is a casual Vietnamese restaurant serving a perfect blend of bold flavors, classic meals, and an added extra kick. From the pho, to the rice bowls, to the satays, the spice and the combination of fresh ingredients hits the spot like no other. /PR