Dumanjug vice mayor assumes town’s leadership

DESPITE having assumed the mayorship of Dumanjug town for the past 10 days, Rene Asentista has not yet fully discharged his new function.

He admitted that he has not yet signed any legal documents, especially those involving financial transactions, such as approving the payroll for the town employees.

“So far wala pa tay papeles nga gipapirmahan diri (So far I haven’t signed any documents)” Asentista said.

Asentista, who was elected Dumanjug vice mayor, automatically assumed the mayorship after Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica was ordered dismissed from service by the Office of the Visayas Ombudsman, which found him administratively guilty of dishonesty and grave misconduct.

The Ombudsman found probably cause to indict him of criminal charges of malversation of public funds, falsification of documents and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, following a complaint filed by his bitter political enemy, former mayor Nelson Garcia, whom he defeated in the May 2016 election.

This was Gica’s first term in office.

Asentista said that he officially took over as mayor last Feb. 15 but has not yet taken his oath of office.

“Wala pa ta naka-oath of office. Ni-assume rako kay automatic mana (I haven’t taken my oath yet. I only assumed the office because it’s automatic),” Asentista said.

Section 44 of the Local Government Code of 1991 provides that, “If a permanent vacancy occurs in the office of the governor or mayor, the vice-governor or vice-mayor concerned shall become the governor or mayor”.

Asentista said he will take his Oath of Office before Gov. Hilario Davide III today or on Monday next week.

The new mayor also admitted that Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) called his office for certain requirements for him to be able to sign bank-related documents, to include a copy of his Oath of Office.