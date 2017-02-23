Search for article

Man stabs his neighbor dead in Danao City

SHARES:

By:

@cebudailynews

10:36 PM February 23rd, 2017

Recommended
By: Rene Alima, February 23rd, 2017 10:36 PM

 
It was a tragic end for a birthday party last Wednesday night after one of the guests attacked and killed his neighbor during the celebration in
Barangay Kahumayan, Danao City in northern Cebu

Elmer Calipay, 32, a resident of the barangay, died after he was stabbedseveral times allegedly by his 33-year-old neighbor, Jayren Castillo,during another neighbor’s birthday party.

PO3 Joel Ilustrisimo of the Danao City police station said that the two started arguing while they were having a drinking session with the birthday
celebrant and his guests.

Ilustrisimo said that at the height of their argument, Castillo pulled out a knife and stabbed Calipay several times in the body.

Calipay was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Castillo tried to flee but was arrested by the responding police officers.

Ilustrisimo said that Castillo had allegedly harbored a grudge against the victim.

Castillo was detained at the Danao City police station pending the filing of charges.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
GROWTH PAINS
GROWTH PAINS
February 22nd, 2017
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
January 26th, 2017