Man stabs his neighbor dead in Danao City



It was a tragic end for a birthday party last Wednesday night after one of the guests attacked and killed his neighbor during the celebration in

Barangay Kahumayan, Danao City in northern Cebu

Elmer Calipay, 32, a resident of the barangay, died after he was stabbedseveral times allegedly by his 33-year-old neighbor, Jayren Castillo,during another neighbor’s birthday party.

PO3 Joel Ilustrisimo of the Danao City police station said that the two started arguing while they were having a drinking session with the birthday

celebrant and his guests.

Ilustrisimo said that at the height of their argument, Castillo pulled out a knife and stabbed Calipay several times in the body.

Calipay was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Castillo tried to flee but was arrested by the responding police officers.

Ilustrisimo said that Castillo had allegedly harbored a grudge against the victim.

Castillo was detained at the Danao City police station pending the filing of charges.