Three suspected drug pushers fall

12:03 PM February 24th, 2017

The suspected drug pushers were presented to the media in a press conference. (CDN PHOTO/DELYNE MARL SARAGENA)

Three suspected drug pushers were arrested in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Thursday night.

Jeffrey Pinili, 26, who was the target of the buy-bust operation, was arrested inside a drug den at around 9:40 p.m along with his brother Arwin, 27, and Ryx Delfinado, 25.

Seized from their possession were six grams of shabu worth P17,700 and the buy-bust money worth P200.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling prohibited drugs, will be filed against the suspects./USJ-R Intern Delyne Marl Saragena

