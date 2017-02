A man was shot dead inside a barber shop in Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City at around 11 a.m. today.

Rolan Abellana, 40 years old, was watching television inside the shop when a man, who was wearing a bonnet, arrived and repeatedly shot the victim.

The incident is still under investigation./USJ-R INTERNS Delyne Marl saragena and Thea verona oliverio