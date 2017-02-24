Duterte to induct new CCCI officers

Search for article

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to lead the induction of new officers of Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on March 2.

This was announced by Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino on Friday during CCCI’s general membership meeting and annual election, where he was the keynote speaker.

CCCI President Melanie Ng, likewise, confirmed to reporters that the president will participate in a dialogue with the local business sector at the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino in Lapu-Lapu City on the same day.

The chamber will hold an election for its new board of trustees during its membership meeting.

Duterte will be in Cebu on March 2 to attend the inauguration of the Cebu-Cordova Bridge project in Cordova town on Mactan Island as well.

