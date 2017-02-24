Man hit by two vehicles in Naga City dies

Man in his early 20s was killed after he got hit by two passing vehicles while crossing the national highway in Barangay Tuyan, Naga City, Cebu on Thursday night.

Carl Teleron, 23, was brought to the South General Hospital where he died while being treated.

PO2 Michael Villarmia of the Naga City Police Station said that Teleron was crossing the four lane highway when he got hit by an SUV driven by Roel Satera.

Satera, 34, of Barangay Bojo in Aloguinsan town was headed for the southern part of Cebu province when the accident happened.

The impact caused Teleron to be thrown to the highway’s north bound lane where he was also hit by another vehicle driven by Godwin Fuentes of Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla.

Fuentes, 61, came from Naga City and was already headed home to Minglanilla town.

Villarmia said that Satera remained at the police station while Fuentes opted to settle with Teleron’s family.