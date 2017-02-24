Man shoots live-in-partner in Lapu-Lapu City

What started as a fight over money turned bloody after Danilo Pangatungan shot his live-in-partner hitting her twice on her upper left leg in Sitio Kabatuan Looc, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday night.

Neighbors immediately brought Lexie Joy Daño, 22, to the Lapu-Lapu District Hospital while Pangatungan remains at large.

PO3 Lyndon Pinos of the Homicide Section of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office said Pangatungan argued with Daño after she asked for money from the suspect.

While they argued, Pinos said, Pangatungan took out a firearm of still undetermined caliber and shot Daño.

Pangatungan immediately fled and left the bleeding Diño.

Neighbors started coming out of their homes after they heard the gun bursts and Daño’s plea for help.

Pinos said they have advised Daño to visit their office after she is discharged from the hospital to execute an affidavit, which they will use in the filing of attempted homicide charge against Pangatungan.