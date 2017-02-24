Consolacion tilt to pit country’s top duathletes

SOME of the country’s brightest duathletes will be gathering at SM Consolacion in northern Cebu for the Consolacion Mountain Bike Duathlon on March 26.

Among those who have confirmed participationsin the seven category-competition are veteran Cebuano rider Jun Duron, Joland Olmilla and XTERRA champion Joseph Miller.

Interested participants may register at YKK Bike Shop, Cycle Logic and Missing Link.

Early bird registration, which will end on March 1, is pegged at P600 for individual competition and P800 for Relay Open.