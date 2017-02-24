kinaadman, ue netters face nu in uaap

Search for article

10:53 PM February 24th, 2017

CEBUANO netter Josshua Kinaadman and the rest of the University of East (UE) Red Warriors look to keep their immaculate record intact as they tangle with the defending champions National University (NU) Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 79 tennis competition today at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The UAAP Season 77 Rookie of the year Kinaadman has played well this season, highlighted by a 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Francis Lanzado of the University of Sto. Tomas last weekend give the Red Warriors the lead in the standings with a 3-0 (win-loss) record.

But Kinaadman and his teammates are in for an uphill climb as they take on a dominant force in the NU Bulldogs, who are eyeing for their fifth consecutive men’s title.

Game time between the two teams is set at 9 am.

